Annapolis Green is Ready to Kick Gas Again

In celebration of Earth Month, Annapolis Green will host an Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase on the first block of West Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 14. The City of Annapolis will close the first block of West Street – between Church Circle and Calvert Street – to vehicle traffic from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The FREE Magenta Shuttle will continue operation, diverting off West Street to Cathedral Street and Franklin Street, maintaining all regular stops. The closest parking to the EV Showcase is Gott’s Garage with entrances at 25 West Street and 25 Northwest Street.

At the showcase, electric cars and trucks will be on display. EV drivers will share their experiences and children can participate in eco-friendly activities, presented by the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation. Spaces are still available to showcase your EV, but registration is required.

Annapolis Green is dedicated to educating people on carbon reduction strategies such as driving electric, reducing plastic waste, composting, and saving energy and water. Throughout the year, the group hosts “Green Drinks” events and sponsors public education campaigns like “Plastic Free Annapolis,” a campaign to reduce or eliminate single-use plastic. More information can be found at www.annapolisgreen.com.

