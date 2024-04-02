Annapolis Film Festival 2024: You Will Not Replace Us

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and runs through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to talk with Joshua Greene and Luke Harris about their short film, You Will Not Replace Us.

You Will Not Replace Us | April 6, 2024 | 5:00 PM | Maryland Hall

You Will Not Replace Us | April 7, 2024 | 10:00 AM | St. Johns College Key Auditorium

Winner of last year’s AFF Shorts Challenge, this documentary explores the conflicts between the Black and Jewish Communities and proposes ideas of how they can work together and support each other. (USA, 2024, 24 min, Documentary)

NOTE: The film will be shown before The Black Experience and after The Jewish Experience.

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

