April 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Annapolis Film Festival 2024: Unfurling the World

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and runs through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to talk with Gary Jobson, the director of Unfurling the World, an incredible sailing documentary.

Unfurling the World | April 6, 2024 | 12 Noon | Maryland Hall

Between 1933 and 1956, Irving and Electa Johnson sailed with young, inexperienced sailors aboard two schooners, both named Yankee. Each time the Johnsons set sail for a voyage, they witnessed new and remote places that few people had visited. World-class sailor and film producer Gary Jobson narrates the original footage shot by Captain Johnson and the Yankee crew, which is now archived at Mystic Seaport. In exclusive new interviews, some crew members pay tribute to the Johnsons and share their lifetime memories of their voyages around the world. The travels took the Johnson and the crews to mysterious Easter Island and the beautiful Bali, where they met intriguing inhabitants and experienced true maritime history when they raised the anchor of the HMS Bounty on the Pitcairn Islands. Unfurl the world, and discover all the excitement and beauty of traveling around the world without even leaving your seat. (USA, 77 min, Documentary)

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

