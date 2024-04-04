April 4, 2024
Life In The Area

Annapolis Film Festival 2024: UnBroken

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and runs through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to speak with Beth Lane and her directorial debut of UnBroken, which will be the feature documentary at the Jewish Experience!

UnBroken | April 7, 2024 | 10:00 AM | St. Johns College Key Auditorium

The incredible story of how the seven Weber siblings, ages 6 -18, evaded certain capture and death, and ultimately escaped Nazi Germany using their own cunning instincts following their mother’s incarceration and murder at Auschwitz. Emboldened by their father’s mandate that they ‘always stay together,’ the children fought through hunger, loneliness, rape, bombings, and fear, declaring themselves as orphans in order to escape to a new life in America. Unbeknownst to them, their only salvation would be what ultimately tears them apart, until reunited 40 years later. Filmmaker Beth Lane, daughter of the youngest Weber sibling, embarks on a quest to retrace their steps seeking answers to long-held questions about her family’s survival. UnBroken examines the journey of the Webers as told through conversations with living siblings – now in their eighties and nineties – while Beth and her crew road trip across Germany, following the courageous, tumultuous, and harrowing path taken by her family over seventy years ago. (USA, 2023, 96 min, Documentary, in English and German with subtitles)

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

