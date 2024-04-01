Annapolis Film Festival 2024: First We Bombed New Mexico

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and runs through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to talk with Lois Lipman, the director, and Tina Cordova, the subject of First We Bombed New Mexico!

First We Bombed New Mexico | April 5, 6, 2024 | 10:00 AM | Maryland Hall

The initial detonation of the world’s first nuclear bomb “Trinity” occurred in New Mexico a month prior to the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. This event led to the unintended radiation exposure of thousands of American citizens by their own government, resulting in generations of unaddressed cancer cases. This urgent documentary chronicles the journey of activist and cancer survivor, Tina Cordova, who ignites a grassroots movement in New Mexico to demand justice for poisoning its own citizens. (USA, 2023, 95 min, Documentary)

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

