A Very Windy Bay Bridge Boat Show Marks Successful Start to 2024 Boating Season

The 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show, hosted by Annapolis Boat Shows, took place from April 12-14 at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, MD, marking the start to the boating season despite initial challenging weather conditions. The event opened on a rainy Friday with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by winds of 10-20 mph. However, the weather improved significantly over the weekend, culminating in an ideal Sunday with temperatures near 80 degrees and minimal wind.

Attendance remained robust throughout the weekend, with visitors enjoying clear skies from Saturday onward. The show featured a variety of programming that attracted many attendees, including free seminars and special activities for children. A highlight for younger visitors was the distribution of youth life jackets by BoatUS, enhancing safety and peace of mind for parents.

A special exhibit, the Chesapeake Invasives Corner, engaged both anglers and non-anglers. Experts from organizations like the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland and the Department of Natural Resources discussed invasive species such as snakehead and blue catfish, and even demonstrated culinary uses for these fish.

The show also showcased a wide array of boats, with more than 250 new and previously owned vessels on display. Attendees could board and explore various boats, talk to experts, and make immediate purchases. The debut of the 35’ Pescador by Lazzuri Atlantic was a significant draw, alongside their innovative Exotic Jet Car, which featured a jet-driven personal watercraft designed to resemble a sports car.

Exhibitors reported strong sales and positive interactions with serious buyers, reflecting the overall success of the event. The Bay Bridge Boat Show not only serves as an effective platform for exhibitors but also as a significant event for the community, offering a blend of educational content and engaging experiences for all ages.

With the Bay Bridge Boat Show concluded, Annapolis Boat Shows is now preparing for the upcoming Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, scheduled for April 26-28 at City Dock in downtown Annapolis. For more details, interested parties can visit annapolisboatshows.com.

