April 3, 2024
April 3, 2024
LATEST NEWS
Eclipse on the Bay: Join the Harbor Queen for a Solar Spectacle in Annapolis A Few (Kinda NSFW) Moments With Jim Norton Free “Bike Safety Basics for Kids” Program Launches for Groups and Families THIS WEEKEND: The 2024 Annapolis Film Festival. Here’s What’s Showing! AM-FM Showcases Musical Talent in Tribute to The Police
Life In The Area

A Few (Kinda NSFW) Moments With Jim Norton

What do you talk about with a guy who had his naked ass slapped by Robert De Niro? Well, stick around and find out. Fair warning: rough language ahead!

Today, we are talking with Jim Norton, who will bring his comedy to Rams Head on Stage on Saturday, April 13th. Of course, we talk about the show, but also about the changes he’s seen in comedy over his 30 years, what up-and-coming comics he thinks we should check out, reflections on some of the greats, and yes, about De Niro slapping his ass!

This will be a fantastic show on the 13th, and a few tickets remain (and we have two pairs to give away—get in touch), so go get them. But for now…

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

