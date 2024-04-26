April 22, 2024
26th Annual Bernie Hughes Memorial Golf Tournament to Support Domestic Violence Survivors at Crofton Country Club

The 26th Annual Bernie Hughes Memorial Golf Tournament is set to take place at Crofton Country Club, offering participants a full day of golf and camaraderie.

The event on Monday, June 10, 2024, will begin with check-in at 7:30 AM, followed by access to the driving range at 8:00 AM, and a shotgun start at 9:00 AM.

The day will conclude with an awards dinner at 4:00 PM.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Bernie House, a sanctuary providing vital support and a pathway to healing and stability for survivors of domestic violence.

To rwegister, visit www.theberniehouse.org

