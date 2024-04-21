21st Annapolis Book Festival Returning to Key School on April 27th

Key School has announced the 21st annual Annapolis Book Festival line-up. The many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 27th include:

National Book Award winner and best-selling author Alice McDermott

Peabody and Emmy Award winner and former NPR host Michele Norris

Acclaimed presidential historian and best-selling author Douglas Brinkley

NBC News Capitol correspondent and author Ali Vitali

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery

Best-selling thriller writer Liv Constantine

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James Risen

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton

Best-selling author, editor, and journalist Evan Thomas

Award-winning author and director of the Department of Medicine, Health and Society at Vanderbilt University Jonathan M. Metzl

Director of MFA Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts and memoirist Deborah Jackson Taffa

Best-selling author and CNN Supreme Court analyst Stephen Vladeck

Constitutional lawyer and president of the Brennan Center for Justice Michael Waldman

Former White House executive chef Charlie S. Redden

Acclaimed sportswriter and best-selling author John Eisenberg

Now in its 21st year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally renowned authors and thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages. Combining entertainment and children’s activities, ComicKey! (a family-friendly comic con) and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

