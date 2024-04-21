21st Annapolis Book Festival Returning to Key School on April 27th

Key School has announced the 21st annual Annapolis Book Festival line-up. The many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 27th include:
- National Book Award winner and best-selling author Alice McDermott
- Peabody and Emmy Award winner and former NPR host Michele Norris
- Acclaimed presidential historian and best-selling author Douglas Brinkley
- NBC News Capitol correspondent and author Ali Vitali
- Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery
- Best-selling thriller writer Liv Constantine
- Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James Risen
- Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist Antonia Hylton
- Best-selling author, editor, and journalist Evan Thomas
- Award-winning author and director of the Department of Medicine, Health and Society at Vanderbilt University Jonathan M. Metzl
- Director of MFA Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts and memoirist Deborah Jackson Taffa
- Best-selling author and CNN Supreme Court analyst Stephen Vladeck
- Constitutional lawyer and president of the Brennan Center for Justice Michael Waldman
- Former White House executive chef Charlie S. Redden
- Acclaimed sportswriter and best-selling author John Eisenberg
Now in its 21st year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally renowned authors and thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages. Combining entertainment and children’s activities, ComicKey! (a family-friendly comic con) and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.
The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.