What Drives Women Entrepreneurs to Pursue Financing

Women entrepreneurs have long faced unique challenges in acquiring the financing necessary to start and grow their businesses. Despite making up over a third of all entrepreneurs in the United States, women owners receive only 4% of all commercial loan dollars. This disparity stems from various cultural and systemic barriers many female founders encounter when seeking venture funding.

From implicit biases among investors to a lack of experience pitching for capital, the roadblocks to obtaining startup and growth capital can compound at every stage. The difficulties are often magnified for women of color and those from other underrepresented groups. Moreover, accessing business loans for small company can present additional challenges, further exacerbating the disparities in funding opportunities for marginalized entrepreneurs.

Historical Context

Throughout history, women entrepreneurs have faced discrimination in accessing business loans compared to their male counterparts. This stems from long-held gender biases that women are less competent in business and pose more significant financial risks.

In the 19th century, laws like coverture prevented married women from owning property or accessing loans without a male relative’s consent. While such laws have been abolished, discrimination continued after women gained legal rights.

Well into the 20th century, banks routinely denied loans to women or required their husbands to co-sign. Lenders justified this because women were more focused on family and less serious about their businesses. There was skepticism that “women’s industries” like beauty parlors could be profitable.

The women’s movement of the 1960s and 1970s led to anti-discrimination legislation, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act in 1974, which prohibited banks from denying loans based on gender. However, deeply ingrained attitudes were slower to change. Studies in the 1980s and 1990s continued showing that women received less lending for their businesses compared to men.

Today, explicit barriers may be less severe, but implicit biases persist. Lenders may doubt women entrepreneurs’ competence levels or growth ambitions compared to men. Thus, historical lending discrimination created a tradition of distrust that modern women business owners still have to overcome.

Current Landscape

Women are starting businesses rapidly, with over 12 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. generating over $1.8 trillion in revenue as of 2022. However, access to growth capital remains a persistent challenge.

Recent data reveals some key trends:

In 2021, women founders received just 2.3% of all venture capital funding, a record-high but still a small fraction of the pie. The number of women-founded unicorns remains under 50 globally.

Minority women fare even worse – black women founders received 0.34% of VC funding, and Latina founders received 0.52% in 2021.

Women are also significantly underrepresented in debt financing. Only 4% of conventional small business loans go to women entrepreneurs.

The funding gap is estimated at over $100 billion for women-owned businesses. Lack of funding prevents women entrepreneurs from launching and scaling.

Industries with high women’s ownership, such as beauty, fashion, and consumer products, receive little startup funding compared to male-dominated industries.

Women tend to start businesses with lower initial capitalization. The average woman entrepreneur begins with 50% less capital than the average male founder.

Women founders are typically judged more harshly by investors, facing more challenging questions and needing to demonstrate higher traction and preparation.

While women entrepreneurs drive economic growth, outdated biases around risk and competence limit their access to startup capital and expansion financing. Closing this financing gap can unlock the full potential of women-led businesses

Case Studies: Women Securing Business Loans

Jessica Smith started a web design company in Chicago five years ago. When she needed funding to expand and hire more designers, she thoroughly prepared a business plan and financial projections and acquired a $50,000 small business loan from her local bank. The loan officer was impressed with her organized application and realistic growth strategy.

Mary Davis launched an e-commerce site selling handmade crafts in 2017. After steadily growing revenue over two years, she was approved for a $75,000 SBA loan to open a physical store. Mary’s strong credit score and the popularity of her online store helped qualify her.

Amanda Wilson founded a social media marketing agency in 2018. Though multiple banks initially rejected her due to lack of collateral, she persisted and eventually secured a $35,000 microloan from a nonprofit lender. Amanda’s passion and expertise in social media marketing differentiated her business despite being a newer entrepreneur.

Leslie Brown started a boutique catering company focused on weddings in 2019. When COVID-19 hit, her revenue declined sharply. Leslie obtained a $15,000 loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to retain employees as business recovered. Her thorough documentation and losses during the pandemic qualified her.

These examples showcase entrepreneurs who overcame common barriers and succeeded in acquiring small business loans for minority women through careful planning, unique business offerings, perseverance, and utilizing alternative lending programs. Their stories demonstrate that dedication, savvy preparation, and resourcefulness make financing possible.

Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs Seeking Loans

Women entrepreneurs face unique challenges when seeking business loans. However, some strategies can help increase their chances of approval.

Build an Impressive Business Plan

Lenders want to see a solid business plan that demonstrates the viability and profitability of your venture. Ensure your plan includes detailed financial projections, a marketing strategy, and an overview of operations. Highlight your experience and skills related to the business. This shows you can succeed.

Choose the Right Lender

Research lenders and find ones that actively support women entrepreneurs through favorable loan terms or women-focused programs. Local credit unions or community banks may be more flexible than large national banks. Seek out lenders that look beyond credit scores to evaluate applicants.

Improve Your Credit Score

Fair or poor credit makes getting a loan much harder. Review your credit reports and work to improve your score. Pay down debts, dispute any errors, and establish positive payment histories. This can take time but boosts your loan eligibility.

Consider an SBA-Backed Loan

The Small Business Administration guarantees portions of some small business loans. This lowers the lender’s risk, making approval more likely. Research SBA loan programs for women, such as the Women-Owned Small Business loan option. Connect with an SBA-approved lender.

Use Collateral If Possible

Having assets or property to secure the loan can help offset perceptions of higher risk for women-owned businesses. Even small assets like equipment or investments can demonstrate you have “skin in the game.” Don’t risk assets you can’t afford to lose, though.

Enlist an Advisor

Connect with business advisors, mentors, or coaches who can review your proposal and plans. They can identify weaknesses to address or point you toward lenders that may be a good fit. A strong support network is invaluable.

With preparation, tenacity, and the right approach, women entrepreneurs can convince lenders that their ventures are worth financing.

Policy

Policymakers have several options to address lending disparities that negatively impact women entrepreneurs. Here are some of the main policy levers available:

Strengthen Anti-Discrimination Laws

Existing laws prohibit lenders from discriminating based on gender, but enforcement remains uneven. Policymakers could strengthen anti-discrimination statutes, increase enforcement budgets, raise penalties for violations, and make the complaint process more accessible. This would create greater accountability for lenders and help deter discrimination.

Incentivize Lenders

The government could create incentives for lenders with strong lending records to women-owned businesses. This could involve tax credits, subsidies, or preferential access to government-backed loan programs. Carrots may prove more effective than sticks in getting lenders to open up access to capital.

Collect Better Data

Current data on small business lending is sparse. Regulators could mandate more robust collection and publication of data on approval rates, loan terms, and outcomes—broken down by gender, race, ethnicity, and other attributes. More transparency would expose discrimination and drive public and regulatory pressure for change.

Fund Support Programs

Government grants could help fund non-profits that provide mentoring, training, and support to women entrepreneurs seeking loans. Programs that help women develop strong business plans, financial management skills, and credit can improve their loan readiness, making them less risky borrowers in lenders’ eyes.

Back Women’s Business Funds

The government could help capitalize nonprofit lenders and investment funds focused exclusively on women-owned businesses. These funds provide not just financing but wraparound support. They can also experiment with alternative underwriting standards recognizing women’s assets and potential.

Ultimately, addressing systemic bias requires a comprehensive policy approach. However, well-targeted reforms can help women gain fairer access to the startup capital they need to succeed and fuel economic growth.

