Want To Paint The Town? Do It On May 4th with the Arts Council

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of creativity and joy at the upcoming Paint the Town Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Live! Casino & Hotel!

Building on the success of previous galas, the Arts Council is gearing up for another unforgettable celebration of art and community. This year marks the 33rd year of providing leadership and advocacy for the local arts community.

Guests can anticipate an enchanting evening filled with cocktails, live music, a delectable dinner, dancing, and engaging interactive art experiences.

Stay tuned for further details and ticket information, and prepare for a night that paints the town with the colors of art, music, and celebration!

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, click here!

