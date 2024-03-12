March 12, 2024
Local News

Two Alarm Fire Destroys Commercial Building in Davidsonville

Saturday evening at approximately 7:55 p.m., a major fire broke out at a commercial building located at 436 Central Ave, Davidsonville, MD. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the blaze following reports from a passerby and a neighbor, who noticed flames on the building’s roof and heard loud explosions.

The building, a 22,400 square foot multi-tenant commercial structure, was found to be 75% engulfed in flames upon the firefighters’ arrival. Explosions were reported from inside the building, believed to be a storage facility containing a significant amount of fuel, including hydraulic fluid. Due to the fire’s intensity and the size of the structure, a second alarm was raised.

Around 98 firefighters from various departments, including Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department, and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, worked to control the fire. The lack of hydrants in the area presented a challenge, but crews were able to set up a sustainable water supply from the ppublic works facility on Cenbtral Avenue.

The fire was brought under control after approximately three hours, but crews remained on the scene until 5:00am on Sunday morning. A business owner sustained minor injuries during the incident but was treated on the scene and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives Unit and is yet to be determined. A dollar loss from the fire is also undetermined.

All images: AACoFD

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
