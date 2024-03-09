March 9, 2024
Annapolis, US
Today, Tomorrow: Gun Violence Prevention Weekend

Anne Arundel County and the Chase Your Dreams Initiative are stepping up their efforts against youth gun violence with a community-driven prevention weekend.

The initiative has garnered significant support, not only from its title sponsor, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, which contributed $25,000, but also from a collaboration of local entities. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the City of Annapolis, Shore United Bank, DTLR, and Anne Arundel County Public Schools have all committed to backing the event. County Executive Steuart Pittman lauded the efforts of the Chase Your Dreams Initiative, emphasizing its life-saving impact on the community and the significance of this partnership.

Event Details

Scheduled for March 9 and 10, the Youth Gun Violence Prevention Weekend aims to raise awareness of gun violence, promote conflict resolution dialogue, and reduce crime. The event will feature a blend of music performances, vendor exhibits, and discussions with celebrity guests, including NFL star Terrell Owens, country singer Jimmie Allen, bodybuilder Kevin Levrone, podcast host Gillie Wallo, and WWE wrestler AJ Francis. A weekend highlight will be a celebrity basketball game, adding a sports angle to the event’s engagements.

Teen Summit: A Platform for Discussion and Learning

A crucial element of the weekend is the Teen Summit on March 9 at the Severn Center. Here, teens and parents will delve into critical issues with influencers and mental health experts. Panel discussions and workshops will focus on conflict resolution, de-escalation strategies, social media’s impact on teen mental health, and the root causes of gun violence. The summit is designed to empower youth voices and foster dialogue on building safer communities.

Celebrity Basketball Game

The activities continue on March 10 with a celebrity basketball game, where local teens will face off against Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments at Meade High School. Proceeds from this game will support local organizations and charities engaged in combating gun violence.

Kyle Williams, CEO of Chase Your Dreams Initiative, praised County Executive Pittman for prioritizing this initiative, acknowledging the collective efforts to address gun violence as a health crisis. Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of collaborative solutions to improve safety for youth and the broader community.

The event, representing a proactive stance against youth gun violence, opens a vital dialogue in Anne Arundel County, offering educational and engaging experiences for local youth and parents. Registration and additional information are available at the Chase Your Dreams Initiative website.

