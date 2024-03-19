March 19, 2024
Tinsley Ellis Brings Acclaimed Solo Acoustic Blues to Rams Head On Stage

Renowned blues guitarist Tinsley Ellis, praised by Joe Bonamassa as a “national treasure” and recognized by Rolling Stone for his “feral blues guitar” and “razor’s edge” fretwork, is set to perform at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on March 31, 2024. Ellis, known for his raw and emotional solo performances, will showcase his exceptional skills on his 1937 National steel guitar and Martin acoustic.

Celebrating the release of “Naked Truth,” his 21st album, Ellis transitions from his electrifying full band performances to a more intimate acoustic folk-blues style. The album features 12 tracks, including nine original compositions, revealing his deep musical creativity and guitar prowess. Notably, Ellis produced the album himself, with a standout cover of Son House’s “Death Letter Blues” produced by Eddie 9V.

Ellis describes the solo acoustic format as an honest and raw expression of his music, saying, “In this format, there’s a new depth to the emotion of my music. When it’s just you, your voice and your guitar, you have to deliver raw, honest emotion to your audience. There is truly nowhere to hide.”

Having evolved from a local Atlanta club favorite to an internationally touring blues rock icon since his first Alligator album “Georgia Blue” in 1988, Ellis has shared stages with legends like Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Allman Brothers, and Buddy Guy. His extensive touring experience and stage collaborations with icons like Otis Rush and Gregg Allman have solidified his status in the blues world.

Ellis promises a pure and authentic live experience, stating, “When folks come to see me, I’ll have the guitars I used on the record with me, so what fans hear on the album is what they’ll get live.” His upcoming performance at Rams Head On Stage promises to be a memorable night of heartfelt blues.

Previous Article

County's Public Works Facility Suffers $5.7M Damage in Overnight Fire

 Next Article

Did You See the 2024 Annapolis Film Festival Slate? Get Passes Now!

