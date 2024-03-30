Tickets On Sale for Maryland Fiesta Latina!

You are not alone if you have never heard of the Maryland Fiesta Latina. It is a brand-new festival from ABC Events to be held on Sunday, May 5th, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Well, actually, it debuted in 2019, and we all know what happened in 2020!

But 2024 is the year it returns with a vengeance. And why spend Cinco De Mayo inside when you can be outside at a FIESTA?

Come out and celebrate the various cultures of Latin America, along with fantastic food, drinks, music, and dance!

Here’s a sneak peek under the lid…

Cultural demonstrations and dance

Cultural music all-day

A Salsa flash mob (dance)

A Salsa competition (food)

Ethnic foods representing all of Latin America

Kids entertainment

Much more!

Tickets are on sale now, and if you use the code EOA, you can save 50% on everyone you purchase! Or look at it another way: BOGO–buy one, get one free!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

