Three Students Vying for Board of Education Seat

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Instagram page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th-grade students have been named finalists for the 2024-2025 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The students, selected from a field of five applicants, are:

Miguel Castañeda, Severna Park High School

Hafsa Hamdaoui, Crofton High School

Divine Kainessie, Glen Burnie High School

The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The Governor appoints the student member, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

The finalists will participate in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Additional campaign events will be posted on www.aacps.org/crasc.

CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

