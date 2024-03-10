Three Students Vying for Board of Education Seat

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Instagram page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th-grade students have been named finalists for the 2024-2025 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.
The students, selected from a field of five applicants, are:
- Miguel Castañeda, Severna Park High School
- Hafsa Hamdaoui, Crofton High School
- Divine Kainessie, Glen Burnie High School
The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The Governor appoints the student member, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.
The finalists will participate in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Additional campaign events will be posted on www.aacps.org/crasc.
CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April.