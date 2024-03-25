Three Local Students Win Prestigious Carson Scholarship

Three Anne Arundel County Public Schools students are among the 570 across the nation to earn 2024 Carson Scholarships emblematic of their academic excellence and dedication to community service.

The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 by now-retired Johns Hopkins pediatric neurosurgeon, Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife, Candy. Students in grades 4 through 11 can receive $1,000 scholarships from the fund, and may reapply each year to be Recognized Scholars.

County winners of 2024 scholarships are:

Angelo Arico, Freetown Elementary School

Eli Pereira, Magothy River Middle School

Elle Valadao, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

The following students have been named Recognized Scholars (number of years earned in parentheses):

Naeem Famuditimi, Arundel High School (2)

Natalie Niles, Broadneck High School (2)

Rebecca Sawyer, Broadneck High School (2)

Olivia West, Broadneck High School (3)

Jack Mewett, Crofton High School (5)

Joshua Oh, Crofton High School (2)

Indu Bodala, Glen Burnie High School (6)

Addison Fowler, Old Mill Middle School South (3)

Terae Raymond, Old Mill Middle School South (2)

To earn a Carson Scholarship, students must be nominated by an educator at their school, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75, and must display humanitarian qualities through community service. Only one student per school may be nominated for an initial scholarship in a given year.

Students will be honored for their achievements at a regional recognition event at the Live! Event Center in May.

