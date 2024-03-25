March 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Three Local Students Win Prestigious Carson Scholarship Promising Future of Layer 2 Protocols in Enhancing Blockchain Efficiency Ballet Theatre of Maryland to Showcase ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ at Maryland Hall Bonus Podcast: Ralph Crosby Talks Poker, Politics, and Presidents Brendan Sailing Receives Grant from The Kahlert Foundation to Expand Scholarship Opportunities
Local News

Three Local Students Win Prestigious Carson Scholarship

Three Anne Arundel County Public Schools students are among the 570 across the nation to earn 2024 Carson Scholarships emblematic of their academic excellence and dedication to community service.

The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 by now-retired Johns Hopkins pediatric neurosurgeon, Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife, Candy. Students in grades 4 through 11 can receive $1,000 scholarships from the fund, and may reapply each year to be Recognized Scholars.

County winners of 2024 scholarships are:

  • Angelo Arico, Freetown Elementary School
  • Eli Pereira, Magothy River Middle School
  • Elle Valadao, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

The following students have been named Recognized Scholars (number of years earned in parentheses):

  • Naeem Famuditimi, Arundel High School (2)
  • Natalie Niles, Broadneck High School (2)
  • Rebecca Sawyer, Broadneck High School (2)
  • Olivia West, Broadneck High School (3)
  • Jack Mewett, Crofton High School (5)
  • Joshua Oh, Crofton High School (2)
  • Indu Bodala, Glen Burnie High School (6)
  • Addison Fowler, Old Mill Middle School South (3)
  • Terae Raymond, Old Mill Middle School South (2)

To earn a Carson Scholarship, students must be nominated by an educator at their school, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75, and must display humanitarian qualities through community service. Only one student per school may be nominated for an initial scholarship in a given year.

Students will be honored for their achievements at a regional recognition event at the Live! Event Center in May.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Promising Future of Layer 2 Protocols in Enhancing Blockchain Efficiency

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu