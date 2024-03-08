The Impact of Legal Online Gambling

In recent years, a growing number of states across the country have changed the laws and regulations on online gambling. As a result, many US residents are now able to legally and easily sign up to online casino sites, playing real money casino table games like roulette and blackjack all from their computer or mobile device. Gambling has had a long and complicated history with regulation in the US. Although there’s always been a demand for it from players, many politicians and interest groups have campaigned against legal gambling. Clearly, there’s a lot to be said about the impacts of legal online casinos.

Why Was Online Gambling Legalized?

Over the past few decades, internet use has gone from being relatively niche to ubiquitous. Today, 99.2% of Americans have access to a high speed internet provider, either through home broadband connection, mobile data or both. The rise of the internet has meant that Americans can share information and ideas with people across the country and all around the world. It’s also made it more difficult for local laws to have an effect.

Even before online gambling was legalized, if someone wanted to play casino games online, it wasn’t particularly difficult. Offshore gambling sites are extremely common, offering an alternative to the growing number of legal options. Because these sites are based overseas, stopping them from operating is a challenge.

One of the main reasons that online gambling was legalized is because lawmakers recognized that it was impossible to prevent Americans from signing up to online casinos whether they were legal or not. Aside from that, there are a number of potential positives that can come from legal online gambling.

The Positive Impacts of Legal Online Gambling

A major impact of legal online gambling is the increased tax revenue that it brings in. When players signed up to offshore gambling platforms, any money that the casinos made from them was then spent out of the country. By legalizing online gambling, lawmakers ensured that they could regulate and tax the gambling industry.

The results of legal online gambling have been clear. By charging a flat 15% fee to all sportsbooks and online casino operators, New Jersey raised an incredible $526 million in additional tax revenue in 2022. This increase has been seen all over the country, with gambling taxes helping to reduce budget deficits facing many state governments.

As part of the legalization process, lawmakers often agreed that a set percentage of this tax revenue be spent addressing serious local issues. In addition, the regulation has helped make the process of playing casino games much safer for players. Thanks to the licensing process, players now know which sites are safe and fair to use, meaning they’re less likely to fall victim to scams.

Negative Impacts of Legal Online Gambling

Although the legalization of online gambling has no doubt brought many benefits to the country, it may also have negative impacts too. When used responsibly, online casinos can be a lot of fun, but some players have trouble controlling how much they spend. Problem gambling is an issue that is affecting a growing number of Americans, with some states reporting a significant increase in calls to gambling addiction helplines in recent years.

Even if tax revenue is spent on improving resources available to problem gambling, this is still something that can have a major impact on local communities. This is why licensed gambling operators must offer support and tools to encourage responsible gambling in players.

Although the increase in legal options for players to choose from may have had a benefit, some experts say that it could lead to a higher number of gamblers and still increase the number of signups at offshore sites.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

