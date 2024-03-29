The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we ventured up to 149 Old Solomons Island Road to visit Annapolis Subaru, and this week, Kelly from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County brought Buddy!

Buddy is a Doodle of sorts! According to the SPCA, he is a Poodle, Miniature Spaniel, Cavalier King Charles mix! But it doesn’t matter–look at that face!

Buddy is 11 months old, so he probably has a little bit more to grow, but not that much. He is very inquisitive and loves walks and being with people. He is good with other dogs (cats are an unknown). The SPCA suggests maybe avoiding a home with infants, and he is very exuberant and still learning his manners! And as a fair warning to his new forever humans–I suspect he knows how to play your heartstrings. From the happy-go-lucky face to the “oh poor me” one shown below! But this is a pup who will bring nothing but happiness to his new home!

After recording, we strolled the lot to check out the Subarus– some offer 1.9% financing, and the Solterra (the EV) has a 0% financing deal right now. So financing a new Subaru will cost you quite literally next to nothing! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew! Me? I am eyeing up the WRX!

Buddy!

And here are a few dates for your calendar! Head to Paws at the Mall and get a photo with a real bunny! You need to make a reservation on the SPCA’s website and the remaininging date is March 30th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

