March 22, 2024
Annapolis, US 48 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we ventured up to 149 Old Solomons Island Road to visit Annapolis Subaru, sans any puppies!

But that does not mean we can’t talkj about then. Hanik and Henrietta were recovering from a “medical procedure” and could not make the trip, but both will be available for adoption shortly.

Both are purebred pugs surrendered to the SPCA within the same week. They are both about 7 months old. And surprisingly, they are not from the same litter or bonded despite looking so similar! Pugs are a happy dog and they will make a great addition to any home.

As will a new Subaru.

Billy said that they still have a good number of cars in stock and some offer 1.9% financing, but that may go away at the end of the month! And if you are looking at an EV, the Solterra has a 0% financing deal (that is NOT a typo). So financing a new Subaru will cost you quite literally next to nothing! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

Henrietta & Hank

Hank
Hank
Hank
Hank
Henrietta
Henrietta

And here are a few dates for your calendar! Head to Paws at the Mall and get a photo with a real bunny! You need to make a reservation on the SPCA’s website and the dates and times are March 23rd from 1pm to 4pm, March 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and again in March 30th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Close Menu