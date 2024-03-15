The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, it is nothing but a hound dog! But he was not crying all night.

Today, we meet Chip, but we kick it off with a pop and a fizz! Billy brought in champagne, and Michelle (the Director of Marketing for Annapolis Cars) brought in cupcakes from Sweet Hearts Patisserie to celebrate Kelly’s birthday! Full disclosure: we rarely drink and record!

Chip has been at the SPCA for about two weeks and is just the friendliest and most curious dog we’ve met. When walking, his nose is always to the ground, looking for his next adventure. He is two years old, housebroken, walks well on the leash (but is deceptively strong), and has bottomless curiosity. He is very sociable with other dogs and is cat-curious. However, he was not pleased when Jimmy the Office Cat gave him the big ole hiss and a swat to the nose!

In Subaru news–Billy said that they still have a good number of cars in stock , mostly the ever-popular Forester model with 1.9% financing! And some options for some models at 0% financing–hello Solterra. So financing a new Subaru will cost you quite literally next to nothing! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

Chip

And here are a few dates for your calendar! Head to Paws at the Mall and get a photo with a real bunny! You need to make a reservation on the SPCA’s website and the dates and times are March 23rd from 1pm to 4pm, March 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and again in March 30th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

