The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, all the dogs were inside…none of them wanted to walk in the rain, but that did not stop us from playing with Jasper!

Today’s guest is full of friendly! Jasper is a champagne-colored Maltese Mix, probably with some sort of terrier.

Jasper has only been at the SPCA for two weeks and has adjusted incredibly well. He is good on a leash, is housebroken, and seems to know his name. He will come when called as long as he gets some lovin’ when he is a good boy! He is sociable with other dogs and is cat-curious and did not back down when Jimmy the Office Cat gave him a hiss and a swat!

In Subaru news–Billy said that they still have a good number of cars in stock , mostly the ever-popular Forester model with 1.9% financing! And some options for some models at 0% financing. So financing a new Subaru will cost you quite literally next to nothing! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

And here are a few dates for your calendar! Head to Paws at the Mall and get a photo with a real bunny! You need to make a reservation on the SPCA’s website and the dates and times are March 23rd from 1pm to 4pm, March 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and again in March 30th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park, and we still need to talk County Executive Pittman into waiving the fees and admission for this event. Did you know the SPCA needs to pay to rent the park and then pay for every car that drives in during the event?

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

