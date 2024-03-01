The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, there are ZERO small white dogs! For a change!

Today’s guest is somewhat big and all black and full of love and kisses. Meet Romeo, who lives up to his name! Romeo is currently living with a foster parent as he recovers from surgery. He came into the SPCA in pretty bad shape and was malnourished, had a blockage in his intestine, and they believed the start of kidney failure. But he is on the mend and looking for his forever home!

The perfect dog, right? Well, due to his treatment before coming to the shelter, he lost his vision. The ophthalmologists are not sure if it will be permanent, but it looks to be. But that is not slowing him down. Romeo is great on a leash, housebroken, has no separation anxiety if you leave him, and is able to navigate the foster’s home easily enough.

The SPCA suggests that a home with a yard with direct access is probably best, as well as one with another dog that will naturally act as Romeo’s own guide dog! The foster noted that due to his mistreatment, it took him a day or two to warm up to his new caregivers–understandable. But with a bit of patience and some love, Romeo will easily be your Romeo!

In Subaru news–Billy said that they still have a good number of cars in stock , mostly the ever-popular Forester model. There are some 1.9% , and get this .9% financing options for some models and even a 0% financing for the Solterra. So financing a new Subaru will cost you quite literally next to nothing! If you are considering buying or leasing a new Subaru, now might be a perfect time to visit Billy and his crew!

ROMEO

LOOK AT THAT FACE!!!!

And here are a few dates for your calendar! Head to Paws at the Mall and get a photo with a real bunny! You need to make a reservation on the SPCA’s website and the dates and times are March 23rd from 1pm to 4pm, March 27th, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm and again in March 30th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park, and we still need to talk County Executive Pittman into waiving the fees and admission for this event. Did you know the SPCA needs to pay to rent the park and then pay for every car that drives in during the event?

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup? Or that pup? Or that pup? I guarantee they will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

