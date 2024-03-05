March 4, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Teen Robbed at Gunpoint in Annapolis Mall Parking Garage

An armed robbery occurred at the Annapolis Mall in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, March 3, 2024. At around 4:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the location following a report of a citizen robbery on the second floor of the mall’s Red Parking Garage.

The teenage male victim was initially approached by two male suspects in the movie theater lobby. The suspects instructed the victim to follow them outside to the parking garage. Once on the second level of the Red Parking Garage, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings. The assailants took the victim’s wallet and subsequently fled the scene on foot.

Despite a search of the area, officers could not locate the suspects. TPolice have asked anyone with knowledge regarding this incident to contact them at 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The suspects have been described as follows: The first suspect is a teenage Black male who was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect is a teenage Hispanic male dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Incorporating Feedback: A Crucial Step in Academic Writing Development

