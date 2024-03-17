Suzanne Vega Returning to Rams Head On Stage

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour
Friday, May 24
8pm | $32
*On Sale Friday, 3/8 at 10am
**VIP Packages Available
Lindsey Webster
Saturday, May 25
8pm | $39.50
Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras
Wednesday, May 29
7:30pm | $45
**VIP M&G Add-On Available
The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am
Friday, May 31
8pm | $39.50
Thee Sinseers & The Altons
Wednesday, June 5
7:30pm | $25 Adv / $30 DOS
*On Sale Friday, 3/8 at 10am
Suzanne Vega: Old Songs, New Songs and Other Songs
Tuesday, September 24
8pm | $55
*On Sale Friday, 3/8 at 10am
**VIP Packages Available
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John
03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker
03/21 Wishbone Ash
03/22 Oleta Adams
03/23 The Young Dubliners
03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)
03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour
03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris
03/28 Of Good Nature
03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour
03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)
03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour
03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)
03/31 Loudon Wainwright III
04/02 Rams Head Presents The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us at Maryland Hall
04/02 Slaughter Beach, Dog (Solo) w. Erin Rae
04/03 Joshua Radin w. Maddie Poppe
04/04 The Iron Maidens
04/05 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
04/06 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan
04/07 Lee Ritenour
04/09 Richard Thompson
04/10 Shovels & Rope w. Al Olender
04/12 Joanne Shaw Taylor
04/13 The Way Down Wanderers: We Made A Mess in Middle America Tour (All Ages Matinee)
04/13 Comedian Jim Norton: Now You Know
04/14 Danielle Nicole
04/15 Rams Head Presents Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour at Maryland Hall
04/15 Los Straitjackets: 30th Anniversary
04/16 Bob James
04/16 Rams Head Presents Revisiting Creedence at Maryland Hall
04/17 North Mississippi Allstars
04/18 Jerome Collins of Straight No Chaser
04/19 Norman Brown
04/20 Jorma Kaukonen
04/21 Willie Watson
04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina
04/26 Chris Difford
04/27 The Amish Outlaws
04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings
04/30 Naturally 7
