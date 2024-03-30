March 30, 2024
Strict Drone Restrictions Enforced at Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse Site to Safeguard Recovery Efforts

Authorities have announced strict enforcement of drone regulations in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, situated over the Patapsco River. This measure, taken to support recovery and salvage operations, involves a collaboration between FBI Baltimore, the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Maryland, and members of the Unified Command, which includes Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the United States Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Synergy Marine.

“The FBI’s message is simple: all drones are to stay away from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. This is to ensure the safety of all first responders and crews in the area as well as to not interfere with their work,” said William J. DelBagno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. “You will be charged federally if you fly a drone in a restricted area. It is harmful to the recovery operations, and it is illegal.”

“Drone operators need to know that we take seriously any incursion in the restricted airspace around the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Such incursions threaten the safety of those involved in the investigation of the bridge collapse and the recovery of victims. We will investigate and prosecute anyone who violates the ‘no drone zone,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.

Law enforcement is actively monitoring the area for unauthorized drone use, having already responded to several incidents in recent days. A zero-tolerance policy is in place, and individuals violating the no-fly zone face arrest, prosecution, fines, and imprisonment.

Information about all federal UAS/drone regulations can be found on the FAA website. The specific TFR can be found at: Key Bridge TFR.

