March 3, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Navy Football Announces Dynamic 2024 Schedule

The American Athletic Conference has released the 2024 Navy football schedule, featuring exciting home and neutral site games. The Navy team is set to play five home games at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and two neutral site games in East Rutherford, N.J., and Landover, Md. Kickoff times and TV designations for the first three weeks and weeknight games will be announced by June 1, with the rest following the standard 12-day and six-day selection processes.

The Navy football team kicks off the season with three consecutive home games, marking a first since 1988. The season’s highlights include games against traditional rivals and new matchups, promising a thrilling season for fans.

The 2024 Navy Football Schedule is as follows:

  • August 31: vs. Bucknell at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • September 7: vs. Temple at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • September 21: vs. Memphis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • September 28: at UAB in Birmingham, Ala.
  • October 5: at Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo.
  • October 19: vs. Charlotte at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • October 26: vs. Notre Dame in East Rutherford, N.J.
  • November 2: at Rice in Houston, Texas
  • November 9: at USF in Tampa, Fla.
  • November 16: vs. Tulane at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • November 30: at East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.
  • December 6: AAC Championship Game (Location TBA)
  • December 14: vs. Army in Landover, Md.

Season tickets are now available and can be purchased through this link: https://navysports.evenue.net/list/F or by calling 1-800-US4-NAVY. Join in the excitement and support the Navy team in their 2024 campaign!

