More Than 40 Events Planned for Maryland Day Weekend

Maryland Day weekend of events returns for its 17th year from March 22 to 24, 2024. This annual weekend of events is filled with family-friendly events throughout Anne Arundel County that are free or just $1 to encourage locals and visitors to come out from their winter hibernation and explore the local heritage and culture sites in the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area. During this time, the state celebrates Maryland’s birthday and the beginning of the spring season. Maryland Day was originally created to help celebrate Maryland’s birthday when the first colonists landed in Maryland 390 years ago on March 25th, 1634.

Today, the Maryland Day weekend of events showcases the wide range of cultures, history, people, and landscapes that create the diverse community of Anne Arundel County and Maryland. Over 40 events are planned throughout the county. You can take a walking tour, visit museums, hike at historic sites, tour historic homes, museums and colonial schools, where you can watch demonstrations that show what life was like in years past, explore an archeological lab filled with items found throughout the county, go on scavenger hunts and see local gardens starting to awaken. As events and venues are announced they are posted on the online Maryland Day event schedule at the www.MarylandDay.org.

“This year’s event theme, Maryland Day for All, reflects on the historic cultural and heritage sites of the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Areas desire to highlight our diverse culture, history, and heritage have all shaped Anne Arundel County into the place it is today,” says Erik Evans, Marketing Manager for Maryland Day.  “Each location has a different story to tell, yet it all weaves together into the fabric that created the communities, county, and state that we all call home.  You can pick from over 40 events during the three days, all within about 30 minutes or less drive from each other.”  

The events and activities will help you learn the local stories of people who have lived and worked on the land and waters of Anne Arundel County over the centuries.  You will have a chance to enjoy the county’s natural landscapes at parks, historic farms, and other lands preserved as public open spaces.  Cultural sites and art centers throughout the county will host open houses so that you can experience our cultural institutions.

Most of the participating sites are part of the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area, which is a 501c3 non-profit organization that works with individuals, businesses, non-profits, and governments that partner together in preserving and increasing awareness and access to historical sites, natural landscapes, and enduring traditions in Maryland’s designed heritage area of Anne Arundel County. 

To further dive into the history, heritage, and culture of Anne Arundel County, Maryland Day participants are encouraged to seek out restaurants that serve local seafood or farm-to-table experiences, to include local art galleries, farms, and wineries to your itinerary to enjoy items made or sourced locally.  Spending the weekend at a local historic inn or bed and breakfast will also allow you to immerse yourself in the local fabric of the community. The Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Visitors Center can help you create an itinerary for your group on the best places to spend the night, dine and visit during your Maryland Day weekend visit. 

For more information on Maryland Day events, including last-minute event additions, changes, and venue contact information, visit www.MarylandDay.org. and the Maryland Day social media pages. Local organizations wishing to create and host Maryland Day events are also encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area.

Close Menu