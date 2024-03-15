March 15, 2024
Millersville Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Fentanyl Trafficking in Maryland

Orlando Ray Coleman, Sr., 44, from Millersville, Maryland, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison, followed by three years under supervision, after being convicted for his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

This sentence follows an investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and several Maryland police departments. Coleman’s activities were part of a wider issue of drug trafficking around Annapolis and Baltimore.

In November 2019, investigators identified Coleman as a key figure in distributing drugs, including fentanyl, to other trafficking groups in the Annapolis area. His source, Clarence Coby, was also identified as a provider of fentanyl and cocaine.

In May 2021, searches at multiple properties linked to Coleman led to significant discoveries and seizures. In his Millersville home, authorities discovered over $39,000 in cash. Another location in Glen Burnie revealed a large stash of various drugs – including fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin – along with drug paraphernalia, scales, and firearms with ammunition. Coleman admitted his intent to distribute the drugs and acknowledged that the firearms were related to his drug activities.

Clarence Coby, 48, of Baltimore, has also been sentenced, receiving 14 years for his role in distributing fentanyl.

These cases are part of broader efforts by Project Safe Neighborhoods and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces to combat violent crime and dismantle high-level criminal organizations. The cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, led by the DEA, played a crucial role in the investigation and prosecution of these cases. U.S.

