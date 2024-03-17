March 17, 2024
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Earns Prestigious National Ranking by Newsweek

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has achieved significant recognition, being named one of America’s top hospitals by Newsweek. Of 412 hospitals on the list, LHAAMC holds the 90th position, marking it as a leader in delivering exemplary healthcare services.

Sherry Perkins, President of LHAAMC, expressed her pride in the achievement, stating, “This ongoing recognition by Newsweek is humbling and reflects the commitment and dedication of our team to prioritize patient care. I extend my sincere gratitude to every member of our hospital and to our community for entrusting us with their healthcare needs for more than 120 years.”

The prestigious ranking is a collaboration between Newsweek and Statista Inc., relying on varied data sources, including medical professionals’ opinions, patient experience surveys, and critical performance indicators. These indicators encompass patient safety, hygiene standards, and treatment quality.

Newsweek’s methodology involves a comprehensive analysis, including an online survey of over 85,000 medical experts and public patient satisfaction data gathered post-hospitalization. The evaluation also takes into account hygiene standards, patient-doctor ratios, and the use of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs)—detailed questionnaires completed by patients to evaluate their treatment outcomes and experiences.

Dr. Michael Webb, President of the Medical Staff at LHAAMC, highlighted their patient-centric approach: “Our team-based approach of caring for patients ensures we provide quality-driven and seamless healthcare throughout every stage of their medical journey with compassion and attention to a positive patient experience. We strive every day to uphold Luminis Health’s mission of enhancing the health of the people and communities we are privileged to serve.”

