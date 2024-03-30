March 30, 2024
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Token

Gamers, listen up! Token is a quickly expanding gaming emporium in Edgewater!

While I am a bit out of my element, James Cloud, the co-owner of Token, laid it all out for me. From their initial opening in the midst of a pandemic to two expansions, Token has kept on thriving, all without a lot of promotion and fanfare!

There are board games, card games, dice games, and even some old-school games! The arcade has classic arcade games, including pinball, and plenty of play space for you and your friends to come and play (or learn to play) Magic The Gathering and Pokemon, among others.

Let’s talk about the Omni Arena, a virtual gaming room where teams compete with others worldwide. Sometimes for fun, and sometimes for cash- big cash!

If you are a gamer, or want to learn about gaming…

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

