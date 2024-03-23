Local Business Spotlight: Silver Stay

We all get older! As our loved ones (and ourselves) begin to age, it is important to discuss where to live.

Are we able to age in place? Do we need a little bit of care? Do we need a lot? How much does it cost? Is one facility a better fit than the other? It can be overwhelming as you tackle these questions, and that is where Silver Stay comes into the picture.

After his father’s death, Patrick Mish, the founder and CEO of Silver Stay, decided there had to be a better way to evaluate senior care than simply rolling the dice and hoping for the best.



Silver Stay is a data-driven organization that will assist seniors in finding the right place for the right person.

Age happens. Be prepared.



