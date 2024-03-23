March 23, 2024
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Kick Off Festival Season with a Bang: The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival and Asian American Fest Are Here! The Impact of Cryptocurrencies on Traditional Banking Systems Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces Exciting Lineup for Its 46th Season Local Business Spotlight: Silver Stay 4 Year Retrospective: March 23, 2020–The Day Maryland Came to a Halt
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Silver Stay

We all get older! As our loved ones (and ourselves) begin to age, it is important to discuss where to live.

Are we able to age in place? Do we need a little bit of care? Do we need a lot? How much does it cost? Is one facility a better fit than the other? It can be overwhelming as you tackle these questions, and that is where Silver Stay comes into the picture.

After his father’s death, Patrick Mish, the founder and CEO of Silver Stay, decided there had to be a better way to evaluate senior care than simply rolling the dice and hoping for the best.

Silver Stay is a data-driven organization that will assist seniors in finding the right place for the right person.

Age happens. Be prepared.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

4 Year Retrospective: March 23, 2020–The Day Maryland Came to a Halt

 Next Article

Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces Exciting Lineup for Its 46th Season

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu