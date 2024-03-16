March 16, 2024
Annapolis, US 61 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With a Serial Killer* Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on April 20-21 Local Business Spotlight: Sail Beyond Cancer Music Students: $5K Scholarship Up For Grabs From AM-FM Less Is Often More With Cannabis Smoking
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Sail Beyond Cancer

Face it–cancer will touch nearly everyone’s life at some point. There are a few tougher times for someone challenged by cancer or their caregivers. To make that journey a bit easier, Suzanne Snyder (a breast cancer survivor) formed a non-profit, Sail Beyond Cancer.

Originally from Vermont and now based in Anne Arundel County, Suzanne has created a respite for people diagnosed with cancer. Armed with a sailboat, volunteer captain, mate, and photographer, Sail Beyond Cancer gives their nominees and five other people three hours of peace and tranquility on the water.

It’s truly a fascinating and unique program. Several chapters are up and running, and more are on the way. Do you know someone who is challenged by cancer? Nominate them!

Have a listen!

NOTE: Rise Up Coffee was loud. There was a lot of audio processing to try to fix it. It is not up to par audio-wise, and we apologize. But this is an important story!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Music Students: $5K Scholarship Up For Grabs From AM-FM

 Next Article

Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival on April 20-21

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu