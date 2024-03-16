Local Business Spotlight: Sail Beyond Cancer

Face it–cancer will touch nearly everyone’s life at some point. There are a few tougher times for someone challenged by cancer or their caregivers. To make that journey a bit easier, Suzanne Snyder (a breast cancer survivor) formed a non-profit, Sail Beyond Cancer.

Originally from Vermont and now based in Anne Arundel County, Suzanne has created a respite for people diagnosed with cancer. Armed with a sailboat, volunteer captain, mate, and photographer, Sail Beyond Cancer gives their nominees and five other people three hours of peace and tranquility on the water.

It’s truly a fascinating and unique program. Several chapters are up and running, and more are on the way. Do you know someone who is challenged by cancer? Nominate them!

Have a listen!

NOTE: Rise Up Coffee was loud. There was a lot of audio processing to try to fix it. It is not up to par audio-wise, and we apologize. But this is an important story!

