Local Business Spotlight: Evolve Direct Primary Care

Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct Primary Care was our go-to source during COVID-19, and his advice and guidance were invaluable. Today, we swing back to his office to discuss his practice and how it works, as well as two treatments that have been in the news lately.



Ozempic is touted as the wonder drug for weight loss. And to a degree, it is. But we discuss some finer details you may not have known.

And Ketamine. It is known as a powerful anesthetic and has been battle-tested (literally), but now it is showing great progress in treating anxiety and depression when administered under medical supervision. With so many people suffering from anxiety and depression, this might be a game changer. Evolve Direct Primary Care has set up what I call a “spa room” for these treatments.



We also delve into the practice itself. It is a truly different practice that is very uncommon in today’s medical world, which seems to be controlled by insurance companies. I am personally glad I discovered it!

