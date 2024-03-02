Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 2)

While we all would like to think the world is perfect, it is far from it. Some children in the County are exposed to trauma at birth, through their toddler years, and into their teens. It could be from violence, drugs, a horrible accident, mental illness, or any number of other reasons. When the trauma is bad enough, the Department of Social Services will step in and try to remedy the situation.
With the ultimate goal of the reunification of a family, oftentimes, a foster family becomes an intermediary. Today, we speak with Casey and Noah, a young copuple that has fostered several teens to get their side of the story.
INTERESTED IN FOSTERING? (410) 897-3950 or [email protected]
Have a listen!
