March 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Attention Fifth Graders: Zachary’s Jewelers Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest is Open! Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 2) Bonus Podcast: FAFSA, MHEC, and You! Enhancing Your Maryland Home’s Energy Efficiency: How to Save on Energy Bills Sustainable Practices in Casino Technology
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Department of Social Services – Fostering (Part 2)

While we all would like to think the world is perfect, it is far from it. Some children in the County are exposed to trauma at birth, through their toddler years, and into their teens. It could be from violence, drugs, a horrible accident, mental illness, or any number of other reasons. When the trauma is bad enough, the Department of Social Services will step in and try to remedy the situation.

With the ultimate goal of the reunification of a family, oftentimes, a foster family becomes an intermediary. Today, we speak with Casey and Noah, a young copuple that has fostered several teens to get their side of the story.

INTERESTED IN FOSTERING? (410) 897-3950 or [email protected]

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: FAFSA, MHEC, and You!

 Next Article

Attention Fifth Graders: Zachary’s Jewelers Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest is Open!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu