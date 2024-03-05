Is Online Gambling Legal in Maryland?

Online Gambling is Legal in Maryland

Online gambling is legal in Maryland and you can use Gamble USA’s guide to learn about the best Maryland gambling sites. The catch is that certain types of online gambling are banned. Here are the facts.

✅ Online sports betting and daily fantasy sports were legalized by voters in Maryland in 2021 following the HB 940 bill

✅ The first Maryland legal online sportsbook launched in December 2021

✅ Maryland has also officially legalized online subscription lottery play for people aged 21 and over

✅ Online sweepstakes casinos are 100% legal in Maryland

❌ Traditional online casinos are not legal in Maryland

It’s certainly an exciting time for online gambling fans in Maryland, as they can now enjoy legal online sports betting as well as lottery play. Interestingly, though, online casinos have yet to be officially legalized.

Online Casinos Might Soon Be Allowed in Maryland

If you live in Maryland and desperately want to play online casino games, it’s not all bad news. A referendum on the legalization of online casinos in Maryland is set to take place on the 2024 general election ballot. During this ballot, if bill SB 603 is passed, then it will lead to an explosion of online casino operators in Maryland, which would (no doubt) take the iGaming industry to new heights. After all, Maryland is a huge state with over 6 million people, so this will be a major game changer if it goes ahead.

Sweepstakes Casinos in Maryland — A Legal Alternative

Right now, online casinos remain illegal in Maryland. On the other hand, online sweepstakes casinos are 100% legal and there are no Maryland laws that prevent them from operating. This is why thousands of people in Maryland currently use popular sweepstakes casinos like WOW Vegas to play their favorite casino games online for free.

What is a Sweepstakes Casino?

A sweepstakes casino is exactly the same as a traditional online casino with one major difference. Instead of betting real money, you bet GOLD COINS and SWEEPS COINS. And because these are classed as ‘virtual currencies’, sweepstakes casinos don’t fall under the gambling category. You can’t bet or directly win real money, so (in the eyes of the law) sweepstakes gambling isn’t real gambling. So, if you currently live in Maryland and are looking to play casino-style games online, sweepstakes casinos and social casinos are an excellent option.

The Future of Online Gambling in Maryland

The future looks bright for online gambling in Maryland. Online sportsbooks like BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN Bet, and other operators are experiencing major success and huge levels of revenue since legalization. If online casinos are also to be legalized, then you expect Maryland to become one of the biggest individual American states when it comes to online gambling this year.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

