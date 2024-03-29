How Long Does A  MYLE Disposable Last? 

Are you looking for the best disposable pod system?

What if that disposable comes with a balancing combination of nicotine strength, flavor option, battery life, and puff count?

MYLÉ vape should be on your list.

However, this disposable vape features a closed pod system and comes pre-filled. Therefore, vapers can get confused by the lasting duration of MYLÉ vapes.

The answer is conditional on several factors. We’ll try to explain how long a MYLÉ disposable lasts in this blog. Also, you’ll get some helpful information on how to make your pod last longer.

How Many Puffs In A MYLÉ Disposable Vape?

MYLÉ disposable vape pods come in particular tank capacities, starting from 0.9 ml to 18 ml.



You can count on getting around 280 puffs from a single 0.9-millimeter tank. This puff amount is estimated to be analogous to one cigarette packet. As we said, this amount varies with the size of the tank.

The puff counts can increase or decrease according to the capacity of the e-juice tank.

If you try MYLÉ Micro disposable, you’ll get around 1000 puffs from its 3-milliliter tank.

From a MYLÉ Meta 18 milliliter tank, you can get approximately 9000 puffs. A 12-milliliter tank offers you roughly 5000 puffs. To make a note, all these built-in tanks come with 5% nicotine strength. It’s just that their puff counts are not the same.

How Long Does A MYLÉ Disposable Last? (3 Questions To Ask)

You can expect around 2500 puffs from a Myle disposable vape in general.

MYLÉ pods come with long-duration batteries. So you can enjoy vaping without worrying about recharging.

It is really helpful in case you’re outside somewhere there is no power source. No worries; this vape pod’s powerful, long-lasting batteries allow you to chill.

However, how long your MYLÉ pod will last depends on how long and hard you puff.

How Frequently Can You Use It?

How often you use your device will determine how long it will continue functioning.

Depending on how much your daily puff is inhaled, you can expect a minimal lasting duration of your disposable pod. If you take shorter hits, you can expect it to run for a longer time.

However, Inhaling deeply will take a single MYLÉ pod at the end shortly. So, if you are a heavy vaper and still want to drag your pod longer, you should alter it to higher nic strength. This will restrain you from vaping constantly.

Are You A Chain Vaper?

Though the tank capacity matters, it also comes into consideration if you do chain vaping. While an average vaper can usually continue his (or her) vape pod for three to four days, a chain vaper should expect shorter longevity than that.

By maintaining a medium vaping pace, you can anticipate to last your vape pod for up to one week.

E-liquid Concentration

To evaporate, many e-juices need extra power because of their thick consistency. This can significantly impact the anticipated puff count from the disposable.

Can You Refill MYLÉ Vape Pods?

Have you ever used Juul pods?

If so, then you must know they are refillable. The same goes true with MYLÉ pods. MYLÉ vapes only if you can do this properly. Refilling the pods surely makes it more affordable and allows you to use it as much as possible. can make them much cheaper.

Remember, it’s a closed pod systemized device. So, the design allows you to use it and throw it away once it is empty. When you refill the pod, you risk creating blockages, leaks, and overall mess.

5 Tips To Extend The Life Of Your MYLÉ Pod

If you want to maximize the benefits of your MYLÉ vapes, consider the following:

Nic-Salt Strength

You may extend the lifespan of the vape pod and enhance your experience by determining the ideal nicotine dosage. Also, it’ll make sure you’re not left wanting more. Your disposable’s longevity can be increased by changing the vaping technique.

Always get high-quality e-juices specifically suitable for your pod systems. Stick to high-VG, thin e-juices to avoid clogging the vape pod’s wick.

Short Hit

Shorter draws can save the e-juice for longer, allowing you to use the pod for several days to weeks. Take short hits and keep an interval between a couple of shorts.

Avoid Constant Vaping

Chain smokers often do this when transferring to vaping. Constant vaping rapidly takes many puffs from your vape and leads the pod to overheat. Consequently, you may have to face burned hits and a shorter lifespan of your pod.

Yes, it’s a bit challenging for a chain vaper to reduce the frequency of shorts. But let’s practice daily; you can do it, Man!

Storing In the Right Way

Always choose a dry and cool storage option for your disposable vape. When you’re not inhaling it, keep the device in its place.

Be careful to keep the device away from direct sunlight. The sun’s UV rays can ruin the liquids and affect the nic molecules, leaving a different sour smell. This may make them last longer and prevent leaks.

Avoid tempering

The MYLÉ pod’s design is unique, so you shouldn’t customize it. Modifying the design may cause it to stop operating and also cause leakage.

Also, make sure you have extra pods available at home for your vape. Suppose you buy e-juice once a week. Always keep one extra pod near you so that even if you miss purchasing any week or your present pod fails to run unexpectedly, you have an alternative option.

Get Your MYLÉ Disposables In Vapedeal

The longevity of MYLÉ disposables depends on you and your usability. This vape pod has earned a place for both advanced and newcomers with its performance. Vapedeal keeps up with the updated list of Myle disposables if you are looking for one. So, you can grab yours online.

Now, it’s up to you to use the vape pod in a proper way to ensure you use it to the fullest and for a longer period.

