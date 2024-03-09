Hospice Names Rebecca Miller New President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Hospice of the Chesapeake announced that Rebecca Miller has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the not-for-profit organization effective February 23, 2024.

“We believe Becky Miller’s visionary leadership skills combined with 25 plus years’ experience in the hospice industry including beginning her career as a hospice volunteer make her a natural fit for this new role,” said Nancy Smit, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Becky has served with distinction as our Interim CEO since December 2023 and during this time has proven her readiness to assume the helm of Hospice of the Chesapeake.”

Miller’s journey with the organization began in October 2021 when she assumed the role of Chief Clinical Officer and was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer in December 2022.

During her tenure as Chief Operating Officer, Miller led the clinical leadership team with an emphasis on the delivery of high-quality patient care experiences. As Chief Executive Officer, Miller will focus beyond the present, guiding the organization towards the future of healthcare. She is committed to establishing sustainable programs that respond to the needs of the seriously ill population while also amplifying the regional healthcare footprint through the introduction of new initiatives, diversification strategies, and innovative solutions.

“I am honored to continue to serve Hospice of the Chesapeake in this new role and contribute to shaping the future of healthcare for residents of our region,” said Miller. “I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen current partnerships and create new alliances that will benefit our patients, their families, and the communities we serve.”

Prior to joining Hospice of the Chesapeake, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care in Illinois and at Hope Health in Rhode Island. She most recently served as the Illinois Director of Hospice Operations with Advocate Aurora Health Care. Miller is a licensed clinical social worker by profession and earned both her Bachelor and Master of Social Work degrees from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Hospice of the Chesapeake has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years with the expansion of care services from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties into Calvert and Charles counties through acquisition. In 2023, the team cared for more than 3900 hospice patients and over 2200 supportive/palliative care patients across all four counties with a primary focus on creating meaningful experiences for those living with serious complex illnesses.

