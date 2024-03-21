March 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know! Homestead Gardens to Host 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo on March 23rd Why Relying on a Trusted Law Firm Is Your Best Legal Move Daily News Brief | March 21, 2024 Four Hospitalized in Route 50 Crash, Causes Major Traffic Delays in Annapolis
Local News

Homestead Gardens to Host 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo on March 23rd

The 19th Annual Davidsonville Green Expo, a much-anticipated event dedicated to sustainability and environmental awareness, will be held at Homestead Gardens, Davidsonville Store in the Greenhouse on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Organized by the Davidsonville Area Civic Association (DACA) and hosted by Homestead Gardens, the expo will run from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, offering free admission to all attendees.

The event features an array of exhibitors who shared information, education, and demonstrations on environmentally-friendly products, services, and practices. This initiative aligns with the community’s ongoing efforts to live sustainably and protect the environment, including local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.

A highlight of the expo will be the Annual tree seedling giveaway, a collaboration between DACA and the Anne Arundel County Forestry Board. Be sure to be at the Homestead Gardens’ greenhouse from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm to get your seedlings.

Scout Troop 454 will present the colors in a flag ceremony held at 10:30 am in the parking lot under the flagpole. The ceremony will be led by Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The expo also offeres a variety of family-friendly activities. The Southern High School Art department will provide face painting, adding a creative and colorful touch to the day. Additionally, attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn about birds of prey, including owls, a raven, hawks, and falcons, through a special presentation by The Raptors.

Many local food vendors such as Sweet Satisfaction Ice Cream, Kernal Gunther’s Popcorn, and Salt and Pepper Flippin BBQ will be on hand to make sure all appetites are satiated.

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Why Relying on a Trusted Law Firm Is Your Best Legal Move

 Next Article

Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu