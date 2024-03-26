Helmets: An Essential Item that Protects a Motorcyclist’s Most Vulnerable Asset

The best part of a motorcyclist’s day is when they’re out on the road, drifting through the wind without a care in the world. There’s no better feeling for them.

However, this ecstasy can come to an abrupt halt in the event of an accident. The consequences are likely to be much worse if they happen to be lacking an essential safety component: a helmet.

If you’ve been involved in an accident, a good motorcycle accident attorney is what you need to get justice for the loss and damages you’ve suffered, even after abiding by the standard protocols.

What is a Helmet’s Main Function?

Motorcycle helmets are a vital piece of safety equipment for any rider. Their primary function is to shield your head in the unfortunate event of a crash.

Here’s how they work: during an impact, the helmet absorbs the force of the blow and distributes it across its shell. This significantly reduces the amount of force transmitted directly to your skull. Because of this, you’re less likely to suffer severe head injuries, skull fractures, or even death.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) studies show that helmets are incredibly effective for ensuring the safety of motorcyclists. They are responsible for a staggering 67% reduction in head injuries and a 37% decrease in fatalities for motorcycle riders. It’s safe to say that helmets are lifesavers.

Furthermore, helmets are not only meant to offer you crash protection. They also offer a range of additional advantages that enhance your overall riding experience.

Without a helmet, your face would be exposed to a constant barrage of flying debris – pebbles, insects, even small branches while you ride on the road. A helmet acts as a barrier, that shields your face from these potential hazards and keeps you comfortable while you enjoy your tour.

Also, the visor protects your eyes from wind, dust, and rain. It comes in handy during long rides or when encountering unexpected weather conditions.

Without a visor, the wind can dry out your eyes and make it difficult to see, potentially compromising your safety. Rain or dust can further reduce visibility, creating a dangerous situation. A helmet with a visor eliminates these concerns, allowing you to focus on the road ahead.

Types of Helmets Motorcyclists Should Have

Motorcycle helmets come in various styles, each offering a different level of protection and catering to specific riding preferences. Before selecting the right motorcycle helmet, it is important to know about its types:

Full-Face Helmets (Full coverage): Most protective, ideal for long rides and highway cruising.

Most protective, ideal for long rides and highway cruising. Modular Helmets (Flip-up chin bar): Offers full-face protection with the chin bar down, and flips up for ventilation at lower speeds.

Offers full-face protection with the chin bar down, and flips up for ventilation at lower speeds. Open-Face Helmets (Exposed face): Prioritizes airflow and visibility, ideal for short, controlled rides in good weather.

Prioritizes airflow and visibility, ideal for short, controlled rides in good weather. Half Helmets/Skull Caps (Minimal coverage): Least protective, not recommended for serious riding due to safety concerns.

How to Find the Right Helmets for You

A helmet, like a good pair of shoes, must fit perfectly. A loose helmet can move around during an impact, reducing its effectiveness. Here are some tips for finding the right fit:

Measure your head: Before heading to the store, measure the circumference of your head just above your eyebrows. Try before you buy: Helmets come in various shapes and sizes. Be bold and try on several helmets to find one that feels snug but comfortable. Ideally, the helmet should fit snugly without causing pressure points. Check the cheek pads: The cheek pads should make gentle contact with your cheeks without being too tight or loose. Test the visor and chin bar (full-face helmets): The visor should open and close smoothly, and the chin bar should operate easily. Consider the weight: A lighter helmet is generally more comfortable, especially for long rides.

Wrapping Up

Helmets are a must-have for every motorcycle rider. Even though they do not completely eradicate the chances of you getting involved in an accident, they can reduce the level of impact and damage you’ll suffer.

Also, your chances of getting compensation would be higher if the judge and jury saw that you adhered to this basic safety protocol before heading out onto the road. If you do not already have one, visit an accessory store and make this essential purchase.

