Local News

Free Chromebook Registration Underway

In a move to address the digital divide, Anne Arundel County, in collaboration with the State of Maryland, has launched a free Chromebook giveaway for eligible residents. This initiative, funded through a grant, is part of the Maryland Connected Devices program aimed at fostering digital equity and inclusion.

Eligible residents of Anne Arundel County can receive one Chromebook per household. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside in Anne Arundel County, and belong to a low-income household. Eligibility criteria include having an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, enrollment in the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), or participation in various government assistance programs. These include free or reduced-price school lunch, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Medicaid, Pell Grant, SNAP, Supplemental Security Income, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, or WIC.

Applicants are required to present proof of identification, such as a driver’s license, government-issued ID, student or employee identification card, and proof of current residency in Anne Arundel County. This can be demonstrated with a rental lease, county tax bill, current pay stub, vehicle registration, Maryland voter’s registration card, or postmarked official mail. Additionally, documentation from one of the qualifying programs is necessary.

While registration for the program is recommended, walk-ins are also permitted, subject to the availability of devices.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

