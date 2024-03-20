Four Hospitalized in Route 50 Crash, Causes Major Traffic Delays in Annapolis

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 in Annapolis resulted in the hospitalization of four individuals, Maryland State Police have reported. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near exit 23. in the area of Old Solomons Island Road.

The crash involved a Honda that had stopped in the eastbound lane due to a tire obstructing the travel lane, and a Chevy that subsequently hit the stopped vehicle.

The Honda’s driver and two passengers were taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening conditions. Two were airlifted by state police helicopters, while the third was transported via ambulance. The Chevy’s driver was also hospitalized with severe injuries at a regional hospital.

This incident caused significant traffic disruption on Route 50 and throughout the Annapolis region. Shortly after the crash, the Maryland State Highway Administration notified the public via social media of the eastbound and westbound lanes closing at exit 23, near Route 450.

The roadways were re-opened shortly before 4:00 pm.

The Maryland State Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

