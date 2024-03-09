Five Teachers Named Finalists for Teacher of the Year

Three elementary school teachers, one middle school teacher, and a high school teacher, comprise the field of five finalists for 2024 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell, members of the Board of Education, and Mark Hoffmann, president of the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools surprised the finalists late last month with the news!

The finalists and the subjects they teach are:

Patrick Alexander, instrumental music, Piney Orchard Elementary School

Jesse Bragg, math, Meade Middle School

Amy Chitwood, special education, Ridgeway Elementary School

Elizabeth Heist, music, Lake Shore Elementary School

Kellie Skinner, special education, Annapolis High School

The following teachers were named finalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Clinton Kittrell, science, The Summit School

Tiffany Wenck, math, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 69 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 38th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Friday, May 3, 2024, at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills. The AACPS Teacher of the Year will go on to represent the school system in the Maryland Teacher of the Year competition.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event (asterisk denotes semifinalist):

Roxanne Angerer, Severna Park High School

Nikki Baker, Jones Elementary School

Emily Beer, Freetown Elementary School

Jennifer Benes, Manor View Elementary School

Jessica Berstein, Severn River Middle School

Kylie Blankinship, Chesapeake High School

Alison Bowers, Brooklyn Park Middle School*

Carol Brinkley, Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy

Kandice Brune, Belle Grove Elementary School

Randi Burkhardt, Arundel Middle School

Kayt Capasso, Georgetown East Elementary School*

Cara Nicole Chambers, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Stephanie Clampitt, Point Pleasant Elementary School

Cindy Contreras, Tyler Heights Elementary School*

Stephanie Danza, Annapolis Area Christian School

Elizabeth Davidson, Crofton Middle School

Brandy Dorr, Old Mill Middle School South*

Carly Ellis, Fort Smallwood Elementary School

Lori Fish, Solley Elementary School

Kate Ganley, Crofton High School

James Grim, Old Mill High School*

Nancy X. Harmon, Ruth Parker Eason School

Kristin Haynie, Marley Elementary School*

Morgan Heymann, North County High School

Amy Hughes, Severna Park Middle School

Malia Johnston, Magothy River Middle School*

Melissa Kratsas, George Cromwell Elementary School

Nick Konstantopoulos, Glen Burnie High School

Hayden Lambert, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

Jamie Landis, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Kelly Leary, Glendale Elementary School*

Shelby Ledger, Broadneck High School

Alyssa Lowman, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Colleen Murphy Ayala, Annapolis Middle School

Jane Newton, Southern Middle School

Courtney Oltman, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Paula Perry, AACPS Virtual Academy

Nicole Pope, Hilltop Elementary School

Ramish Qutab, Lindale Middle School

Andrea Ranaghan, Old Mill Middle School North

Debra Roat, Linthicum Elementary School

Shannon Riley, South River High School

Renee Lauren Robbins, Deale Elementary School

Scott Roberts, Corkran Middle School

Caitlin Rzepkowski, Tracy’s Elementary School

Corinne Shuck Seidel, Broadneck Elementary School*

Amy Sherlock, Arundel High School

Nicole Shouse, Seven Oaks Elementary School

Sarah Skinner, Center of Applied Technology – North*

Samantha Skoczylas, Millersville Elementary School

Diannette M. Soto-Barreto, Marley Middle School

Tara Stapler, Central Middle School

Pamela Stein, Monarch Global Academy

Joshua L. Thompson, Northeast Middle School

Terry D. Tuttle, Shady Side Elementary School

Kate Veasel, Pasadena Elementary School

Malieka Walton, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Karen M. Wilson, Edgewater Elementary School

Cynthia White, St. John the Evangelist

Amy Jakubowski Wukitch, Woodside Elementary School

Susie Zacepilo, Lothian Elementary School

Bridget Zimmerman, Germantown Elementary School

AACPS has had three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners in the last six years: Mary Kay Connerton of Annapolis High School (2023), Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020), and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018).

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Leathia Fletcher at [email protected] or 410-266-3287. Sponsorships and tickets to the event are available online at EiE2024.givesmart.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

