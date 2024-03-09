Drive to Thrive with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank

In conjunction with March’s National Nutrition Month, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) has launched Drive to Thrive, a new initiative to encourage community food drives to adopt a healthier approach to the type of food collected.

“An estimated eight percent of county residents face food insecurity, and unfortunately lower food insecurity is associated with a higher probability of chronic disease,” said AACFB CEO Leah Paley. “We believe food is medicine and are committed to providing healthy food for our neighbors in need every day.”

Roughly 45 percent of the food AACFB distributes is donated, and community food drives are a large part of the 1.5 million pounds of donated food distributed each year. Food drives supplement AACFB’s purchases of lean proteins and fresh produce, which are allocated to partners operating food pantries, soup kitchens, and feeding centers across Anne Arundel County.

Drive to Thrive rethinks traditional food drives to focus on collecting food that is low in sodium and sugar, high in fiber, and minimally processed. AACFB’s new food drive guide outlines the importance of nutrition to public health, tips for organizing a food drive, and recommendations for food to donate, such as whole-wheat and gluten-free pasta, low-sodium canned vegetables and beans, and natural applesauce.

AACFB has partnered with Annapolis Pediatrics in launching a March community food drive guided by the Drive to Thrive recommendations. Donations of healthy, shelf-stable foods can be dropped off at any Annapolis Pediatrics location (Annapolis, Crofton, Edgewater, Kent Island, Pasadena, and Severna Park) during business hours in March. Visit www.annapolispediatrics.com for location details.

“In pediatrics, our goal is to help kids thrive and grow to reach their full potential, and good nutrition is foundational to achieving that objective,” said Annapolis Pediatrics President James W. Rice, MD, FAAP. “Access to quality foods that provide the building blocks for healthy bodies and minds to thrive is critical, especially for our community members experiencing food insecurity. As we educate families about nutrition, we feel it is also important to connect our community resources with those in need.”

National Nutrition Month is an annual nationwide campaign that invites people to make informed food choices and develop healthy eating and exercise habits. Hundreds of organizations across the country, including the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, participate in programs and initiatives that encourage people to adopt a nutritious diet as part of overall health.

“Healthy eating is a learned behavior. The earlier we teach and model healthy eating habits with our children, the better, said Annapolis Pediatrics’ Sefanit Fassil, MD, FAAP. “As pediatricians, we believe that partnering with community resources to provide nutritious options to families in need is an important cause and investment toward a healthy society.”Visit the food bank’s website (www.aafoodbank.org/nutrition) to view the Drive to Thrive food drive guide, register a community food drive, learn about Nutrition Month events, and reflect on a poem about helping our neighbors in need.

