Local News

Dana Schallheim Gains Significant Endorsements in Anne Arundel Education Board Re-Election Bid

In the race for the Anne Arundel County Board of Education seat in District 5, current board member Dana Schallheim has garnered the endorsement of over twenty local and state elected officials for her re-election campaign. This group of supporters includes Comptroller Brooke Lierman and County Executive Steuart Pittman, along with Senators Sarah Elfreth and Dawn Gile, and Delegates Heather Bagnall, Shaneka Henson, Dana Jones, and Andrew Pruski.

This announcement comes on the heels of an early endorsement from the Teachers’ Association of Anne Arundel County. Schallheim, a public school parent seeking her second term, has expressed her gratitude for the widespread support. She attributes it to her commitment to enhancing the county’s educational system, citing her efforts to increase teacher salaries, expand mental health staff in schools, support military families, hire a nationally recognized Superintendent, and advocate for teaching and learning freedom.

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Maryland public school graduate and parent, praised Schallheim’s advocacy for an education system free from political influence, emphasizing inclusive and fact-based curricula. Similarly, County Executive Steuart Pittman commended her dedication to securing necessary resources for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. State Senator Dawn Gile highlighted Schallheim’s initiatives for military families, including the creation of the Candace Antwine scholarship for students entering the military.

Delegate Heather Bagnall applauded Schallheim’s integrity and commitment, especially during challenging times, and her ability to represent various stakeholders in the education system. The Teachers’ Association of Anne Arundel County, represented by President Nicole Disney-Bates, also voiced support, recognizing Schallheim’s focus on science and safety during the pandemic and her efforts to improve working conditions and combat extremism in schools.

Editor’s Note: The Board of Education is a nonpartisan race. All candidates for nonpartisan races will appear on both primary ballots. The top two candidates in the primaries will advance to the general election. The exceptions are when only one or two candidates are running for a particular seat. In that case, they will automatically advance to the general election. There are four candidates for District 1, one for District 2, four for District 3, three for District 4, three for District 5, two for District 6, and two for District 7.

Maryland is a closed primary state, so unaffiliated, independent, or third-party voters will NOT participate in the primary but will participate in the general election in November.

Profs and Pints: Those Who Left Ireland March 12th!

Anne Arundel County Public Library Celebrates Women's History Month with Many Events

