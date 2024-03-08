Daily News Brief | March 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

An Annapolis woman was arrested after stabbing an acquaintance in her home. Apparently Zombie Deer Disease is in Maryland and infecting our deer. It’s Friday so we have a listing of events you need to check out. We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod to look forward to. That one, with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct and Primary drops tomorrow at noon.

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks! And this week, we got a vascular screening!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it's Friday, March 8th, 2024

Finally, it’s not raining this morning, so I can go for a walk after I upload this! But Saturday looks grim. Oh well. We have a lot of news today, so we better get into it, shall we?

In Annapolis, a 35-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the chest on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at Amberstone Court in the Annapolis Overlook community. A 35-year-old Annapolis woman, only identified as an acquaintance, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and first- and second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance and has a preliminary hearing on April 3.

In Maryland, chronic wasting disease, also known as "zombie deer disease," has been confirmed in deer at two national parks. The National Park Service reported that during recent deer reduction operations at Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields, three deer tested positive for the disease. Present in Maryland since 2010, chronic wasting disease affects various cervids (a fancy word for mammals in the deer family–yes, I googled it so you don't need to) and is transmitted through animal contact or contaminated environments. Symptoms, including decreased social interaction and awareness, appear within 18-24 months of infection. No treatments or vaccines exist for the disease, which is not known to infect humans or livestock. Visitors to national parks are advised to avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife and refrain from consuming meat from infected animals.

If you are looking for some things to do this weekend, we have you covered. But for any outdoor Saturday events, double-check before packing up the family truckster.

The Live Arts Maryland stage will feature "Joyful Song, A Tribute To Rosemary Clooney," a musical homage to the late singer.

The Annapolis Running Festival on Saturday offers various races, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local organizations.

The Eastport Democratic Club's Green Beer Races are at the EDC at the crack o noon!

Navy Youth Hockey Association's "Hockey for Heroes"

The Annapolis Rotary's Black Tie & Diamonds Gala.

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Dr. Freedman and Evolve Direct and Primary–all about Ozempic and Ketamine–not together of course! That will drop tomorrow at noon.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Jasper a super friendly Maltese mix who is three years old and looking for a fantastic new home. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt him!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

