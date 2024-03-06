Daily News Brief | March 6, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the first murder of 2024. Angelo Harrod was found guilty of shooting Michelle Cummings in 2021, and his appeal is being heard. The Annapolis Police are backtracking statements they made about a woman they arrested refusing help from the Crisis Response Team; the team did not respond. Beware of a messaging sign on Forest Drive–it looks like a police car with blue and red strobes but is really a help-wanted ad. The Bowie Baysox Family Fun Fest is March 23rd.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

A busy day for me yesterday started out recording a podcast with James at Token–a cool gaming spot in Edgewater–if you are a gamer check it out. And ended with dinner with a friend at Molloy’s in Crofton. All in all a good day! Anyhow, enough rambling, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Anne Arundel County’s first homicide of 2024 occurred on March 4th in Brooklyn Park. Tyrese Malik Williams, 20, was found shot outside his residence and later died from his injuries. The suspects, who fled in a stolen vehicle, were later apprehended by a joint police operation by Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City Police Departments. Two Baltimore residents (one a minor charged as an adult) were arrested for Williams’ murder, with a third arrested on an unrelated warrant, while two other suspects (both minors) were released without charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Angelo Harrod was convicted for the fatal shooting of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother back in June of 2021. He has appealed the conviction and the State Supreme Court is hearing the case. The defense challenges the fairness of body camera evidence, the methodology of the police investigation, and the prosecution. There is video evidence indicating there were two people involved in the shooting, but the Annapolis Police have yet to arrest or identify that second suspect. Harrod has claimed his innocence in this crime since his arrest. We’ll keep you up to speed on this as it develops. Back in June of 2021, I questioned if the police had the right guy/ We’ll see.

Here is some egg on the face of the Annapolis Police Department and kudos to The Capital for exposing it. Remember the woman arrested for theft and burglary after she walked into City Hall and ended up spending the night and eating hot pockets? Well, she’s been held without bond since and prevented from speaking to her family. Initially the The Annapolis Police Department told the Capital in two separate interviews (one with the Chief) that the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team was called to City Hall and that she declined services. Because she declined services, police stated that was cause for the arrest. Well, the Crisis Response Team has said that they were never called for this. And now the APD is backtracking the statement issued by a third official saying that the earlier statements by the PIO and the Chief were incorrect and that even if the Crisis Response Team had been called, the Department would not have commented on it. Sounds like there is a communications breakdown at APD.

And while we’re talking about the Annapolis Police Department, allow me a bit of a rant. Outbound Forest drive, approaching Chinquapin Round road, the APD has placed a sign with flashing blue and red strobes. Now the Maryland pull-over law says when you see an emergency vehicle it is the law to pull over and away. Well, with flashing blue and red strobes many cars, including the one that unexpectedly pulled in front of me last night, are coming close to causing accidents. I might understand the sign if there was a hazard, but when you get up to it, all it says is that APD is hiring. How long until someone is injured here? Does anyone want to bet?

OK, let’s talk baseball! The Bowie Baysox, a Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host their annual Family FunFest on March 23 at Prince George’s Stadium. The event will feature various family-friendly activities, including appearances by the Oriole Bird and Louie, carnival games, and inflatables. The Baysox Team Store will host a special sale, and the event marks the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2024 season. The Baysox will open their season against the Reading Fightin Phils on April 5.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we chat with Dr. Mike Freedman from Evolve Direct and Primary about ozempic for weight loss and ketamine for anxiety and depression. Really interesting convo!

