Daily News Brief | March 5, 2024

Anne Arundel County sees its first fire fatality of 2024. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s lawsuits against “big oil” are coming back to State court. Anne Arundel County Schools are continuing their listening sessions. The libraries are giving out Chromebooks to eligible residents. A very interesting bonus pod dropped on ticket scalping. And it is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has some great shows coming up just for you!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I think we are in for some soggy days the rest of the week, but I am still not buying that spring is here despite my daffodils blooming. I am sure George will have the scoop! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

Following up on the story we brought you yesterday about the house fire in Pasadena. 72-year-old Chen Fa Lu the resident, succumbed to injuries a day after his home burned. The fire was caused by a faulty electric issue in the basement. As always, if you have not done it recently, please check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.,

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s lawsuit against major oil and gas companies over climate change consequences will now be heard in state court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled in favor of the City and the County, remanding the case from federal to back state court. This lawsuit, which involves big players like Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, and Shell, accuses these companies of various violations, including public nuisance and negligence. I’m not sure when this will ever see a settlement or a verdict, but the money sure would be nice to help pay for the City Dock project!

Addressing the digital divide, Anne Arundel County, in collaboration with the State of Maryland, has launched a free Chromebook giveaway for eligible low-income residents. This initiative is part of the Maryland Connected Devices program, aiming to foster digital equity and inclusion. Residents meeting certain criteria like income level or participation in government assistance programs are eligible for this giveaway. We have the details at EyeOnAnnapolis.net but registration is requested and there are several dates for distribution at County libraries.

Anne Arundel County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell held the first of his series of community conversations. These events will provide updates on the performance of the county’s public schools and offer opportunities for direct communication with key school leaders. Scheduled across various locations from March to May 2024, these sessions aim to build a culture of trust and accountability within the school district. The next few are Wednesday, March 6, 2024: Bates Middle School, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024: Northeast High School, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 22, 2024: Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 24, 2024: South River High School, 6 p.m.

We dropped a bonus pod yesterday about Senate Bill 539 and House Bill 701 all about reigning in scalping of tickets. Had a fascinating conversation with Audrey Fix Shaffer from IMP and got some insight on the damage it does to artists, venues, and obviously consumers. Do give that a listen!

