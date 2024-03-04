Daily News Brief | March 4, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Another armed robbery at a bank. A Padasena man suffers life-threatening injuries in a fire. Five teachers were named finalists for Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year. Scenic Rivers Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help remove harmful vegetation. The Bowie Baysox announced their promotion schedule. Canines and Crosstreks with the Romeo and a bonus pod to drop later today. Our Local Business Spotlight was important with a pair of foster parents and their insight!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 4th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, I have to say, last week and Annapolis Restaurant Week totally shot my diet. I hope it did yours as well!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

In Anne Arundel County, a worrying spate of bank-related robberies continues, with the latest incident seeing an 80-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in the Bank of America parking lot on Forest Drive at Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. The elderly victim was approached by two male suspects shortly after noon. They demanded the envelope she was holding. She complied, and the suspects fled in a black Jeep SUV. Described as two thin black males, one around 6’2″ and the other approximately 5’9″, both were dressed in black. Just last week, a 23-year-old was robbed similarly at that same branch.

A Pasadena man suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire early Friday morning. Additionally, a woman living in the same house was injured but not as severely. A firefighter received minor burns. The blaze, which was reported by a neighbor and was under control in less than 30 minutes, saw the man trapped inside the fully engulfed home before being rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives Unit is working alongside support from the Crisis Response Team and the American Red Cross.

In education news, Anne Arundel County Public Schools has announced the finalists for its 2024 Teacher of the Year Award. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced the five finalists representing elementary, middle, and high schools. They are Patrick Alexander, instrumental music at Piney Orchard Elementary School; Jesse Bragg, math, at Meade Middle School; Amy Chitwood, special education, at Ridgeway Elementary School; Elizabeth Heist, music, at Lake Shore Elementary School; and Kellie Skinner, special education, at Annapolis High School. The winner will be revealed at the 38th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event in May. The Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland Teacher of the Year competition. Congrats to all!

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is actively seeking volunteers for its 2024 Healthy Forests: Invasive Plant Removal Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The program aims to remove invasive plants threatening the local forest ecosystem. Since 2020, over 150 volunteers have dedicated more than 300 hours to this cause. Public workdays are scheduled for March 16, April 14, and May 18th. If you are interested (and I did it last year and it was a lot of fun) srlt.orgis where you can go to sign up!

Lastly, in sports, the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have released their 2024 promotional schedule and announced that single-game tickets are now on sale. The season opens on April 5th against the Reading Fightin Phils, featuring post-game fireworks. New weekly promotions include “Gotta Have Faith Fridays” and “Sunday Family FunDay.” The promotional calendar includes several giveaways, such as bobbleheads, knit caps, and a Hawaiian shirt, aiming to enhance the fan experience throughout the season.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Romeo–a very sweet 1-year-old pittie mix who is blind due to his mistreatment before coming to the SPCA! But if not, hopefully you have some room in your heart him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with super parents! The young couple fostered several older teens and had some great insight into the foster program and their experiences! And we should have a bonus pod dropping later today with an appeal to let your legislators know that you support a bill that will prevent ticket scalping and other unscrupulous ticketing scams!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Covington and her Money Monday Report are here to make sure you are. on the right financial track! And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

